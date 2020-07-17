Sign up
Tiny little flower
No idea what this wildflower is but isn’t it pretty! The plant is probably only a couple inches high and the flower no more than 1/4 inch across. And I’m not sure but there may even be a tinier hitchhiker on one of the petals!
Shirley (mjmaven)
ace
@mjmaven
I've never posted any bio information so thought I'd add a little something. I started 365 back in 2011 and completed the first couple...
