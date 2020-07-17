Previous
Tiny little flower by mjmaven
Photo 622

Tiny little flower

No idea what this wildflower is but isn’t it pretty! The plant is probably only a couple inches high and the flower no more than 1/4 inch across. And I’m not sure but there may even be a tinier hitchhiker on one of the petals!
17th July 2020 17th Jul 20

Shirley (mjmaven)

