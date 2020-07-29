Previous
Road construction everywhere by mjmaven
Photo 634

Road construction everywhere

It’s the season....seems to be some roadwork being done wherever we go. This is happening just around the corner from my condo and feels like it’s taking forever to complete!!
29th July 2020 29th Jul 20

Shirley (mjmaven)

