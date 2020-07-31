Sign up
This African Violet stopped blooming a few months ago. It took just a little TLC (and some plant food) and it’s looking beautiful again. I’m feeling especially successful since I really don’t have that proverbial ‘green thumb’!
31st July 2020
31st Jul 20
Shirley (mjmaven)
amyK
ace
It does look lovely and healthy. I’ve had African violets in the past, but never with much success (I am not the green thumb in the family either)
August 1st, 2020
