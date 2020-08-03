Previous
Next
Persistence by mjmaven
Photo 639

Persistence

Weeds can grow anywhere....even from crevices in the foundation of this old factory building with a waterway running beneath!
3rd August 2020 3rd Aug 20

Shirley (mjmaven)

ace
@mjmaven
I’ve never posted any bio information so thought I’d add a little something. I started 365 back in 2011 and completed the first couple...
175% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Anne Pancella ace
Very nice image. Is that a photobombing pigeon there on the ledge?
August 3rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise