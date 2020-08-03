Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 639
Persistence
Weeds can grow anywhere....even from crevices in the foundation of this old factory building with a waterway running beneath!
3rd August 2020
3rd Aug 20
Shirley (mjmaven)
ace
@mjmaven
I've never posted any bio information so thought I'd add a little something. I started 365 back in 2011 and completed the first couple...
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
the second year and more
Camera
iPhone 7 Plus
Taken
3rd August 2020 12:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Anne Pancella
ace
Very nice image. Is that a photobombing pigeon there on the ledge?
August 3rd, 2020
