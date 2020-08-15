Previous
Geocaching
Photo 650

Geocaching

Took a walk today along the Southern New England Trunkline Trail and did some geocaching. We used to get out caching nearly every weekend but not so much recently. Found 10 caches today. We haven’t lost our touch; it felt good to be back at it!
15th August 2020

Shirley (mjmaven)

