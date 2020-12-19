Sign up
Photo 758
Christmas rainbow
.....in front of a local business
19th December 2020
19th Dec 20
Shirley
ace
@mjmaven
I've never posted any bio information so thought I'd add a little something. I started 365 back in 2011 and completed the first couple...
1319
photos
41
followers
77
following
207% complete
View this month »
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
the second year and more
Camera
iPhone 7 Plus
Taken
19th December 2020 1:49pm
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So pretty. Looks like you got a lot of snow like we did.
December 19th, 2020
Anne ❀
ace
that's coo!
December 19th, 2020
