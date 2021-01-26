Sign up
Photo 775
Brown in winter
It can be hard to find beauty in plants during winter here in New England but it’s there if you look for it.
26th January 2021
26th Jan 21
1
1
Shirley
ace
@mjmaven
I’ve never posted any bio information so thought I’d add a little something. I started 365 back in 2011 and completed the first couple...
1336
photos
44
followers
80
following
212% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
the second year and more
Camera
iPhone 7 Plus
Taken
26th January 2021 2:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Anne ❀
ace
I agree! Beautiful find and image!
January 27th, 2021
