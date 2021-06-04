Previous
Roskva by mjmaven
Roskva

Larry & I visiting one of the 5 trolls at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens today. Loads of flower pix to share later but the trolls were so much fun today ! (Obviously I didn’t’t take this one myself but had to share !!)
Shirley

ace
@mjmaven
I started 365 back in 2011 and completed the first couple...
