Watching graduation by mjmaven
Photo 849

Watching graduation

…..watching on YouTube due to some persistent Covid restrictions. But we may have had the best seats……great view and no sitting in those uncomfortable bleachers under a very hot sun ! You can always find a silver lining if you look for it !!
12th June 2021 12th Jun 21

Shirley

Esther Rosenberg ace
Congratulations. you do have the best seats !
June 13th, 2021  
