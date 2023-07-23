Previous
My daughters and I by mltrotter
280 / 365

My daughters and I

278/365 I didn’t take this photo, but this was at my youngest daughter’s baby shower. It’s a very special photo🩷
23rd July 2023 23rd Jul 23

Michele

ace
@mltrotter
I purchased a Canon DSLR camera in May, 2021. So I’m pretty new to photography. To encourage more use, I joined this project. I started...
76% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Very nice group shot
July 24th, 2023  
Beth ace
Beautiful ladies!🩷
July 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise