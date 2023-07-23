Sign up
Previous
280 / 365
My daughters and I
278/365 I didn’t take this photo, but this was at my youngest daughter’s baby shower. It’s a very special photo
23rd July 2023
23rd Jul 23
2
0
Michele
ace
@mltrotter
I purchased a Canon DSLR camera in May, 2021. So I'm pretty new to photography. To encourage more use, I joined this project.
343
photos
12
followers
14
following
76% complete
2
2
365
iPhone 13
23rd July 2023 12:47pm
bkb in the city
Very nice group shot
July 24th, 2023
Beth
ace
Beautiful ladies!
July 24th, 2023
