Rare quiet waters by mltrotter
Photo 543

Rare quiet waters

140/366 We ended our rafting trip with calm waters most of the morning. This was not the norm, believe me!! The beauty was always there though! We are on the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon.
21st May 2024 21st May 24

Michele

