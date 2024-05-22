Previous
Chollas with Grand Canyon background by mltrotter
Chollas with Grand Canyon background

141/366 We have arrived home, but I was going through my photos and wanted to share this. There is a lot of beauty in the desert
Michele

@mltrotter
Dorothy ace
WOW, great shot!
May 23rd, 2024  
