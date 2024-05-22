Sign up
Photo 544
Chollas with Grand Canyon background
141/366 We have arrived home, but I was going through my photos and wanted to share this. There is a lot of beauty in the desert
22nd May 2024
22nd May 24
Michele
ace
@mltrotter
Update: October, 2023. I just finished one year of posting a photo a day! Thanks for those who have giving me comments and favs....
149% complete
View this month »
Dorothy
ace
WOW, great shot!
May 23rd, 2024
