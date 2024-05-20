Previous
Hidden waterfall by mltrotter
Hidden waterfall

139/366 On our rafting trip we hiked to a few excursions. To arrive at this waterfall, we had to climb several ladders and ropes. Pictured is my husband and I with our son and his wife.
20th May 2024

Michele

@mltrotter
