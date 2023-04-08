Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
39 / 365
One subject-knitting needles
I started my sleeves on this baby sweater. Soon I will be putting the pieces together. It’s moving along quickly. But I do have another project in mind.
8th April 2023
8th Apr 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Michele
ace
@mltrotter
I purchased a Canon DSLR camera in May, 2021. So I’m pretty new to photography. To encourage more use, I joined this project. I started...
214
photos
10
followers
12
following
10% complete
View this month »
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
Latest from all albums
171
36
172
37
173
38
39
174
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Challenge Photos
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T7
Taken
8th April 2023 3:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30-shots2023
kali
ace
so cool to see it grow
April 8th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close