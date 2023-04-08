Previous
Next
One subject-knitting needles by mltrotter
39 / 365

One subject-knitting needles

I started my sleeves on this baby sweater. Soon I will be putting the pieces together. It’s moving along quickly. But I do have another project in mind.
8th April 2023 8th Apr 23

Michele

ace
@mltrotter
I purchased a Canon DSLR camera in May, 2021. So I’m pretty new to photography. To encourage more use, I joined this project. I started...
10% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

kali ace
so cool to see it grow
April 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise