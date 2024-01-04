Previous
Breakfast
Breakfast

Today’s photo prompt is a simple one: breakfast. It’s a work from home day for me so I made myself scrambled eggs with cheese and a side of bacon, and tea in m my delightful “this is fine” mug
4th January 2024 4th Jan 24

Molly

@mollyrazor
