Previous
Photo 3117
2024-10-27 sunday flight
Today, the autumnal/winter fog lifted quite early, revealing a beautiful sunny day. Some paragliders seized the opportunity and took to the skies. Gracefully soaring above. Eventually, they descended and land near our place
27th October 2024
27th Oct 24
Mona
@mona65
Update 2024:...Year N°10! I'm doing fine, but there are and will be many gaps in my project. I have to prioritize my life and focus...
Photo Details
Album
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
27th October 2024 5:15pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
switzerland
,
mw-24
Angela
ace
Superb. O ent in a gorgeous landscape
October 27th, 2024
L. H.
ace
Magnificent and ethereal.
October 27th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous.
October 27th, 2024
Thom Mitchell
ace
Whoa! Great catch! Very cool!
October 27th, 2024
Kartia
ace
I love the little hint of sunshine on the paraglider. Fantastic capture 😻
October 27th, 2024
Chris Cook
ace
Wonderful image. Easy fav.
October 27th, 2024
