Previous
2024-10-27 sunday flight by mona65
Photo 3117

2024-10-27 sunday flight

Today, the autumnal/winter fog lifted quite early, revealing a beautiful sunny day. Some paragliders seized the opportunity and took to the skies. Gracefully soaring above. Eventually, they descended and land near our place
27th October 2024 27th Oct 24

Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2024:...Year N°10! I'm doing fine, but there are and will be many gaps in my project. I have to prioritize my life and focus...
853% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Angela ace
Superb. O ent in a gorgeous landscape
October 27th, 2024  
L. H. ace
Magnificent and ethereal.
October 27th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous.
October 27th, 2024  
Thom Mitchell ace
Whoa! Great catch! Very cool!
October 27th, 2024  
Kartia ace
I love the little hint of sunshine on the paraglider. Fantastic capture 😻
October 27th, 2024  
Chris Cook ace
Wonderful image. Easy fav.
October 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise