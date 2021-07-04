Previous
Working hard by monicac
Working hard

This ant found a sunflower seed and was doing its best to take it back to its nest. Amazing strength and determination!
Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
Pat Thacker
Great find and capture, they are amazing insects aren't they?
July 4th, 2021  
