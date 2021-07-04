Sign up
Photo 796
Working hard
This ant found a sunflower seed and was doing its best to take it back to its nest. Amazing strength and determination!
4th July 2021
4th Jul 21
1
0
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back!
796
photos
58
followers
53
following
218% complete
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
3rd July 2021 8:38pm
Tags
work
,
ant
,
seed
Pat Thacker
Great find and capture, they are amazing insects aren't they?
July 4th, 2021
