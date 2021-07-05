Previous
Working by monicac
Photo 797

Working

I saw these men on my way to school. The worker on the outside (looking at me) had a printed plan and the man in the hole was taking a photo of it with his mobile phone... I guess to know where he had to go underground.
5th July 2021 5th Jul 21

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
218% complete

Judith Johnson
Good street capture - I'm sure you got his permission!!?
July 5th, 2021  
Fisher Family
Nicely done. I wonder if under the mask he is looking a bit surprised to find someone taking his photo while he is at work?

Ian
July 5th, 2021  
Michelle
Lovely street capture
July 5th, 2021  
Nina Ganci
great street shot!
Like the way he smiled at you
July 5th, 2021  
