Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 797
Working
I saw these men on my way to school. The worker on the outside (looking at me) had a printed plan and the man in the hole was taking a photo of it with his mobile phone... I guess to know where he had to go underground.
5th July 2021
5th Jul 21
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
797
photos
58
followers
53
following
218% complete
View this month »
790
791
792
793
794
795
796
797
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
5th July 2021 9:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
workers
,
scenesoftheroad-34
Judith Johnson
Good street capture - I'm sure you got his permission!!?
July 5th, 2021
Fisher Family
Nicely done. I wonder if under the mask he is looking a bit surprised to find someone taking his photo while he is at work?
Ian
July 5th, 2021
Michelle
Lovely street capture
July 5th, 2021
Nina Ganci
great street shot!
Like the way he smiled at you
July 5th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Ian
Like the way he smiled at you