Previous
Next
What's left behind by monicac
Photo 803

What's left behind

When the young cicadas mould, they left their old exoskeleton behind. They usually are on tree trunks until the wind blows them away. I found this on a rusted pipe, maybe the cicada was confused!
11th July 2021 11th Jul 21

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
220% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson
Interesting shot, well captured!
July 11th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise