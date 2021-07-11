Sign up
Photo 803
What's left behind
When the young cicadas mould, they left their old exoskeleton behind. They usually are on tree trunks until the wind blows them away. I found this on a rusted pipe, maybe the cicada was confused!
11th July 2021
11th Jul 21
1
0
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
10th July 2021 3:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
animal
,
insect
Judith Johnson
Interesting shot, well captured!
July 11th, 2021
