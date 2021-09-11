Sign up
Photo 865
The old sailor
A mural on the wall of a local fish restaurant.
11th September 2021
11th Sep 21
2
0
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
865
photos
56
followers
50
following
236% complete
858
859
860
861
862
863
864
865
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments: 2
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
10th September 2021 7:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
mural
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great looking mural.
September 11th, 2021
Monica
@mittens
Glad you like it!
September 11th, 2021
