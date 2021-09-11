Previous
The old sailor by monicac
Photo 865

The old sailor

A mural on the wall of a local fish restaurant.
11th September 2021 11th Sep 21

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great looking mural.
September 11th, 2021  
Monica
@mittens Glad you like it!
September 11th, 2021  
