Breakfast in the mall by monicac
Breakfast in the mall

I went shopping yesterday, and couldn't resist the image of all these people having breakfast in the lower storey.
12th September 2021 12th Sep 21

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
Lady Magpie (Heather) ace
Well I wouldn't be able to resist joining them, oh for a bacon buttie. Nice capture FAV
September 12th, 2021  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
I love your pov on this. Cool shot.
September 12th, 2021  
Fisher Family
A nice shot with a novel pov!

Ian
September 12th, 2021  
Judith Johnson
Looks like a nice open space
September 12th, 2021  
