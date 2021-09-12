Sign up
Photo 866
Breakfast in the mall
I went shopping yesterday, and couldn't resist the image of all these people having breakfast in the lower storey.
12th September 2021
12th Sep 21
4
1
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
866
photos
56
followers
50
following
237% complete
859
860
861
862
863
864
865
866
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
11th September 2021 10:52am
Tags
mall
,
breakfast
,
cafeteria
Lady Magpie (Heather)
ace
Well I wouldn't be able to resist joining them, oh for a bacon buttie. Nice capture FAV
September 12th, 2021
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
I love your pov on this. Cool shot.
September 12th, 2021
Fisher Family
A nice shot with a novel pov!
Ian
September 12th, 2021
Judith Johnson
Looks like a nice open space
September 12th, 2021
