Pruning the branches by monicac
Pruning the branches

On my way to work I came across these people pruning the trees - well, one of them was, the rest seemed to be just looking at him.
7th February 2022 7th Feb 22

Monica

Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
Judith Johnson
It's a team effort!
February 7th, 2022  
