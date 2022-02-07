Sign up
Photo 1014
Pruning the branches
On my way to work I came across these people pruning the trees - well, one of them was, the rest seemed to be just looking at him.
7th February 2022
7th Feb 22
1
0
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
1014
photos
59
followers
55
following
277% complete
Tags
street-88
,
people-working
Judith Johnson
It's a team effort!
February 7th, 2022
