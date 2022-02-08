Sign up
Inspecting the mural
Teo thought that this mural deserved a close inspection. Very close.
8th February 2022
8th Feb 22
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
photos
59
followers
55
following
3
1
1
365
iPhone 11
8th February 2022 7:02am
Tags
dog
puppy
teo
Judith Johnson
Perhaps there's been another dog there recently
February 8th, 2022
