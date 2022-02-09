Previous
Goya by monicac
Photo 1016

Goya

The Goya awards are the Spanish cinema awards. This year, the ceremony is being held in my city (next Saturday), and these giant reproductions of the award have been set in the parks in preparation of the big day.
9th February 2022

