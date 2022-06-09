Sign up
Photo 1136
Under the tree
I was enjoying the shade of this tree when I noticed the sun shining through the leaves composed rather a nice image.
9th June 2022
9th Jun 22
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
1136
photos
58
followers
53
following
311% complete
View this month »
1129
1130
1131
1132
1133
1134
1135
1136
Photo Details
Views
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
9th June 2022 3:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
green
,
sun
,
leaves
