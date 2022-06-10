Sign up
Photo 1137
Playing games
With my 15-year-old pupils. This is what they'd come up with when the bell rang. Not bad at all, bearing in mind that, for their word to be accepted, they had to define it (just because I'm cruel 😜)
10th June 2022
10th Jun 22
1
0
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
1137
photos
58
followers
53
following
311% complete
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
10th June 2022 8:55am
Tags
game
Lesley
ace
What a super idea
June 10th, 2022
