Previous
Next
Playing games by monicac
Photo 1137

Playing games

With my 15-year-old pupils. This is what they'd come up with when the bell rang. Not bad at all, bearing in mind that, for their word to be accepted, they had to define it (just because I'm cruel 😜)
10th June 2022 10th Jun 22

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
311% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
What a super idea
June 10th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise