Flowers with guest by monicac
Photo 1143

Flowers with guest

The colour of these flowers caught my attention. Only lated did I notice the bug on one of them.
16th June 2022 16th Jun 22

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
313% complete

