Photo 1220
September 1st
Most people finished their holidays yesterday and got back to work today, so the beach was practically empty. I got an extra day, and go back tomorrow.
1st September 2022
1st Sep 22
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
1220
photos
53
followers
49
following
334% complete
View this month »
1213
1214
1215
1216
1217
1218
1219
1220
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
1st September 2022 10:50am
Tags
beach
