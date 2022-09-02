Previous
Next
Hotel by monicac
Photo 1221

Hotel

This is one of the most luxurious hotels in my city. It's on the marina, and has access to the beach, as well as swimming pools. I've never been inside, actually, but it does look nice from the outside.
2nd September 2022 2nd Sep 22

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
334% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
It does look very nice. Great capture of it.
September 2nd, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
It looks very posh
September 2nd, 2022  
Josie Gilbert
Lovely shot and great leading lines.
September 2nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise