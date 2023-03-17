Sign up
Photo 1416
Fallas
These are some of the best fallas this year. Specially the two on the right are placed in not very big squares, quite close to the buildings, so burning them is always a challenge.
17th March 2023
17th Mar 23
0
1
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back!
Tags
fallas
