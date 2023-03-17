Previous
Fallas by monicac
Fallas

These are some of the best fallas this year. Specially the two on the right are placed in not very big squares, quite close to the buildings, so burning them is always a challenge.
Monica

Monica
I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again.
