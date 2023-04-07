Previous
Next
Mona de Pascua by monicac
Photo 1437

Mona de Pascua

This is the traditional Easter pastry in my area. It can be covered in chocolate or not, and the egg can be real or chocolate, but... who would want a non-chocolate version?
7th April 2023 7th Apr 23

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
393% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise