Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1449
Stained-glass window
This window is in one of the old synagogues in Segovia, now converted into a Catholic Church.
19th April 2023
19th Apr 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
1449
photos
57
followers
51
following
396% complete
View this month »
1442
1443
1444
1445
1446
1447
1448
1449
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
13th April 2023 11:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close