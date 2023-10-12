Previous
Anthurium flower by monicac
Photo 1625

Anthurium flower

One of the flowers in my anthurium plant. When I bought it, I was told it was hard to look after... but I think the problem is to actually look after it. Mine thrives with just a little water now and then, and being ignored the rest of the time.
Monica

@monicac
