"Trencadís" mural

These people were making a mural during the arts festival. They are using a technique which is typical in the area. It's called "trencadís", which means literally "broken pieces". There are some tiles factories close by, and the broken tiles used to be sold for really cheap. So people started covering their walls in mosaics made by those broken tiles, both for decoration, insulation against humidity and to keep the house cooler in summer.