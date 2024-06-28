Previous
Weird thing to lose by monicac
Photo 1885

Weird thing to lose

In my building, the top of this mailbox is the unofficial "lost and found" spot. But a box set of the Sissi movies seems like a weird thing to lose...
28th June 2024 28th Jun 24

@monicac
PhotoCrazy ace
Definitely odd
June 28th, 2024  
