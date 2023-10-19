Sign up
Previous
Photo 1632
Checking social media
I left the laptop on the sofa for a second...
19th October 2023
19th Oct 23
Monica
Monica
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back!
Photo Details
365
365
iPhone 11
iPhone 11
Taken
19th October 2023 4:01pm
Julie
ace
The question is, did she “like a photo”. 😂. Darling dog!
October 19th, 2023
Monica
@2022julieg
Thanks - I wouldn't put it past him!
October 19th, 2023
