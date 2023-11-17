Sign up
Previous
Photo 1661
First light
17th November 2023
17th Nov 23
2
2
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back!
1661
photos
55
followers
49
following
455% complete
1654
1655
1656
1657
1658
1659
1660
1661
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
17th November 2023 8:08am
Dawn
ace
Beautifully caught
November 17th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Great capture.
November 17th, 2023
