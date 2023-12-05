Previous
Turia by monicac
Photo 1679

Turia

Turia doesn't like me and hides as soon as she sees me... unless I'm carrying my camera. Then she has no problems to pose. She's a diva!
5th December 2023 5th Dec 23

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
460% complete

Photo Details

