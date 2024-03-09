Previous
First pieces of fallas by monicac
First pieces of fallas

The fallas festival is approaching, and the first pieces are already on the street.
9th March 2024 9th Mar 24

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
