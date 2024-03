La bunyolera

This lady makes "bunyols". They are typically eaten in fallas, still warm and dipped in hot chocolate. Right now, there are lots of food trucks in the city where you can buy them, but this lady belongs to a family whose members have been making and selling them in my neighbourhood for more than 75 years (I remember my grandpa buying them for my afternoon snack when I was just a kid). And their bunyols are absolutely amazing!