Previous
Photo 1777
Precision worl
A piece of falla being mounted in its place - it was hard work, very precise. We were all fearing the top part would not fit, but of course it has.
12th March 2024
12th Mar 24
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
1777
photos
57
followers
54
following
486% complete
View this month »
1770
1771
1772
1773
1774
1775
1776
1777
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
12th March 2024 8:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
