Photo 1778
Another falla - almost done
The main part of this falla is ready, featuring Frida Kahlo as the main figura.
13th March 2024
13th Mar 24
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back!
