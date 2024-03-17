Previous
Mum and baby by monicac
Photo 1782

Mum and baby

Fallas is a very family-oriented festival, and quite often different generations of the same family belong to the same falla. Here we have a mum with her 5-week-old baby enjoying her first fallas, both wearing the typical costume.
17th March 2024 17th Mar 24

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
488% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise