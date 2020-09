The smile of the earth

My ultimate love is macro in nature and particularly flower macro. In this picture I would probably increase the brightness (it is taken quite late, after sunset) and a bit the saturation (probably a step or two, because I don't like to interfere too much).

There is a saying that flowers are the smile of the earth. In German it sounds so nice: Die Blumen sind das Lächeln der Erde. I hope I got the articles right.