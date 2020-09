Urban wall art

I like this painting in the primary colours. I checked and the foremost corner seems vertically aligned. Also, I like how the pole with the traffic signs is aligned to the corner, as if it were part of the painting. Both alignments are happy accidents.

Of course the bottom shadow creeping on the wall is a bit disturbing, as are the cars. But this is a very populated area, so no chance of empty parking lot. And on the other hand, the presence of the car puts the building into perspective.