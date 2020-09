Creamy mauve rose

This rose is in fact a crwamy mauve or creamy lilac or creamy light violet. I see that the camera sees it pinkier than what it really is like. In this photo I would definitely try to find the closest colour to reality. As for the good part, I like the light in the photo. It was after the sun went down and there are no harsh shadows. I like the pastel colour of the rose against the green in the foliage.