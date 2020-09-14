Kapuzinerkresse or Nasturtium

I liked these flowers from the very first moment I saw them, about 30 years ago or so. Until last week, I only knew them by their German name, Kapuzinerkresse. Because I saw them first at a German elderly lady. I still can't get used to the other name, Nasturtium.

I find this flower amazing, as two of the petals, the top ones, are usually different than the other three. Usually the petals, if they differ, differ just in colour, not in structure. The three bottom ones have some fringes in the very middle, whereas the top two don't feature those fringes.

And I like the vibrant orange and the shape of the petals, as well as the manner the blossom ends in the back part and how it connects to the stem (not visible here because... obvious).