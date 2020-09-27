Previous
Hidden dragon by monikozi
Hidden dragon

I like the colours in this photograph, the ghostlike trails and the more or less centered center...
And one of the trails looks like a dragon to me: green with a bit of pink on just above the flower.
moni kozi

@monikozi
bkb in the city
Very nice
September 27th, 2020  
Ethel ace
Lovely colours and painterly look
September 27th, 2020  
moni kozi
@bkbinthecity Thank you!
@ethelperry Thank you! I think it's the painterly look that attracts me most to this technique.
September 27th, 2020  
