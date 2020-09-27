Sign up
Hidden dragon
I like the colours in this photograph, the ghostlike trails and the more or less centered center...
And one of the trails looks like a dragon to me: green with a bit of pink on just above the flower.
27th September 2020
27th Sep 20
Tags
nf-sooc-2020
bkb in the city
Very nice
September 27th, 2020
Ethel
ace
Lovely colours and painterly look
September 27th, 2020
moni kozi
@bkbinthecity
Thank you!
@ethelperry
Thank you! I think it's the painterly look that attracts me most to this technique.
September 27th, 2020
