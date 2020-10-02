Previous
Spot the difference by monikozi
94 / 365

Spot the difference

It's just the camera setting: yesterday's shot was in monochrome, today's (in case you missed it :) ) it's colours. Both sooc.
2nd October 2020 2nd Oct 20

moni kozi

@monikozi
