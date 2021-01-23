Previous
Next
Stockholm syndrome by monikozi
207 / 365

Stockholm syndrome

The terror of the calories. The terror of being caught (red-handed or brown-mouthed). The terror of an empty jar. The terror of decaying teeth. The terror of the liver.
All for the love of the sweetest spoonful.
23rd January 2021 23rd Jan 21

moni kozi

@monikozi
56% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Brilliantly hilarious!!
January 23rd, 2021  
KV ace
You crack me up Moni... I think you need to check yourself into Sugar-a-holics Anonymous haha!
January 23rd, 2021  
Bob Maddock ace
love it
January 23rd, 2021  
Lin ace
LOL - I didn't know they made a jar that big!!! A creative and fun capture!!
January 23rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise